Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.