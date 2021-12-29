Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $464.28. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

