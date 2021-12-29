Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $206.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

