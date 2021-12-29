Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,542 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. 4,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

