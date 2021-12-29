Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,816 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

