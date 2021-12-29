Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,159,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,474,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $130.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

