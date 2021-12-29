Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells 3,123 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.49. 11,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

