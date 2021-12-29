TCTC Holdings LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.22. 191,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

