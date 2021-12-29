TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 671,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 404,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 245,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,746,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

