Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,073.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,535,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,057.22 and a 200-day moving average of $833.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

