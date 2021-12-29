Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,007 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.17% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,141,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,080. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

