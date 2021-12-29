T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. 43,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

