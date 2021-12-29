Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,780. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

