Aequim Alternative Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of Post Holdings Partnering worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.