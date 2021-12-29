Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 138,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

