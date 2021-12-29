Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,849. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

