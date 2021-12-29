Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.83. 29,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,507. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.50 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.49 and a 200-day moving average of $390.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

