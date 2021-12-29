Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 8.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 650,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

