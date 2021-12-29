Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 328,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 144,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $52.47.

