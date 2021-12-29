Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,667 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 130,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,131 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

