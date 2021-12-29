Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Hold

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,374. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

