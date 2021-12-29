ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. 6,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,275,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 66.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.0% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 66.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

