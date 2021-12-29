Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $382.60 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $23.60 or 0.00049532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $382.60 million and approximately $30.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.