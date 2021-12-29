USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Up 1.9%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 252,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

