ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading 1.8% Higher

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.17. 38,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,787,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

