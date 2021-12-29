Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.62 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

