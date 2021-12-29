21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,914,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

