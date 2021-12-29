UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 4,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

