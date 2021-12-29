Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $323.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

