Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,333 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 503,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 127,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

