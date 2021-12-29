First Personal Financial Services Has $4.78 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.65.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

