Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $448.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

