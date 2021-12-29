Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,721. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of 677.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.