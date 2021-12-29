36,804 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 142,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,842,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

