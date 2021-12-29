Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 295.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.