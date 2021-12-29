IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. 69,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $135.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

