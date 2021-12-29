Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

