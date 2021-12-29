Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 322.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ELMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

