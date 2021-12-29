Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. 89,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

