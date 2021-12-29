Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $468.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

