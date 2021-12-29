Close Asset Management Ltd Has $8.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.