Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post $57.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $858.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

