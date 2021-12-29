SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $2,785.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

