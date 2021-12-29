$189.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $189.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.60 million and the lowest is $186.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

