Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,746. The firm has a market cap of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

