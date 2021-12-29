StrongHands Market Cap Tops $402,822.45 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $402,822.45 and approximately $15.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,498,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.