iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,689,581 shares.The stock last traded at $79.01 and had previously closed at $78.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

