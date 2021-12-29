Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,047 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

