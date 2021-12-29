Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,591 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $270.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

