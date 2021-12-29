Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

